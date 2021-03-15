Six new bills introduced as parliament gets back to business
As many as six legislations were introduced in Parliament on Monday as normalcy returned in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha after last week’s spell of disruption over rising fuel prices and the three agricultural laws.
A bill to amend the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act was introduced in Lok Sabha by Union minister of women and child development Smriti Irani. The bill allowed district magistrates and additional district magistrates to authorize adoption orders which are at present only done by the courts.
The bill was opposed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor who said it violated the constitutional principle of separation of powers and resulted in a disproportionate dependence on a single authority for the protection of children.
Irani told the Thiruvanthapuram MP that several states, including Kerala, were in favour of the bill.
The other bills that were introduced today included the NCT of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, giving more power to the Lieutenant Governor.
The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill was introduced by mines minister Prahlad Joshi to bring mega reforms in the mines sector with resolution of legacy issues, and making a large number of mines available for auctions.
Besides these, the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and the Marine Aids to Navigation Bill, 2021 were also introduced in Parliament today.
The Rajya Sabha approved the National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management Bill to declare two institutes of the sector as institutions of national importance.
