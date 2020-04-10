Six new cases take Odisha’s Covid-19 tally to 48

india

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 15:08 IST

Odisha reported six new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases on Friday, taking the total tally in the state to 48.

Subroto Bagchi, Odisha government’s chief spokesperson on Covid-19, said the state is committed to providing the correct information at the right time, while also pointing out that it’s not always possible to provide every detail immediately in such circumstances.

“Covid-19 is not an IPL match, where a ball-by-ball account is given. In an IPL game, we see action replay of batting and slow-motion movement of a ball. But as far as Covid-19 is concerned, all case details and analysis cannot be given on a real-time basis. We’ve to be careful. Time is not ripe to park an OB (outdoor broadcast) van in front of a hospital treating Covid-19 patients or a laboratory and do a live broadcast,” he said.

His remarks came a day after the state government released a spatial distribution map of Covid-19 cases in Bhubaneswar that showed new areas where positive cases were found, but in the official tally of 44 as of Thursday, there was no mention of these neighbourhoods.

The number of active cases in Odisha stand at 45 and one person has died due to the infection. Two have recovered and have been discharged from hospital.