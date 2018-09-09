Six of family killed in crash on Delhi-Jaipur highway

Six members of a Delhi family, including a two-year-old boy, were killed and one was severely injured after their car crashed into a truck on the Delhi-Jaipur highway near Jaisinghpur Khera village, around 70km from Gurugram, on Sunday morning, police said.

The victims were identified as Champi, his wife Anita, son Aryan, cousin Sunil, Sunil’s wife Rekha and Rekha’s brother Naresh. The police identified them by first names only.

Police said the family members were on their way back to their house in Badarpur in east Delhi after attending a prayer meeting in their native village Shivdaspura, near Jaipur.

According to the police, the incident took place around 4.15am, about 500 metres from a petrol pump near Rewari-Gurugram border.

“The car, with seven passengers, lost control and hit a divider in the middle of the road. The car then hit a tree on the divider before colliding head-on with a truck on the other side of the road,” said Suresh, deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Bawal, who goes by his first name only.

Police said apart from the two-year-old boy, all victims were aged between 30 and 40 years.

Police said the victims were taken to the civil hospital in Rewari, where six were declared brought dead. Another family member, Likshma Devi, was referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, where her condition is said to be serious.

DSP Bawal said that the car was being driven at high speed and a crane was used to pull the bodies out of the mangled remains of the vehicle.

“The autopsy was conducted and preliminary reports showed no signs of alcohol in the driver’s system,” the DSP said.

Police said the truck driver, who was on his way to Jaipur on National Highway-48, abandoned his vehicle on the side of the road and fled after the crash.

“The truck driver is at large. There was no closed circuit television (CCTV) camera in the vicinity of the scene of the crash. We are conducting raids to arrest him,” said the investigating officer, requesting anonymity.

Laxman, Champi’s cousin brother, said that Champi had been staying on rent in Delhi for the last ten years in Saurabh Vihar, Jaitpur and Badarpur.

“He had gone to Delhi in search of a livelihood, since there were not many opportunities for earning in his native village. Sunil and Rekha got married recently. Sunil had also been staying in Delhi for over two decades,” said Laxman

The family had a small business in Badarpur, said a police officer privy to investigation.

Police registered a case against the deceased driver and the unidentified truck driver under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of Indian Penal Code. The case filed at the Bawal police station in Rewari.

