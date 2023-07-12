2010 hand chopping case: Special NIA court convicts 6 persons

A special NIA court in Kochi on Wednesday found six persons guilty while acquitted five others after the second phase trial in the 2010 case in which a Malayalam professor’s palm was chopped off by now outlawed outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) members. The sentencing will take place on Thursday afternoon. (Representative file image)

Special NIA court judge Anil K Bhaskar found them guilty of attempted murder, conspiracy and various other offences under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the second phase of the trial in the case.

The six accused who were found guilty were identified as Sajal, Nasser, Najeeb, Noushad, Moideenkunju and Ayub while those acquitted were Shafeek, Aziz Odakkali, Muhammad Rafi, Subaid and Manzoor.

In the first phase, 31 persons had faced trial in the case out of which 13 were convicted and the rest acquitted.

Ten of those convicted were handed jail sentences of eight years each.

On July 4, 2010, TJ Joseph, a professor of Malayalam of Newman College in Thodupuzha, was attacked by PFI activists who chopped off his right palm and stabbed his leg. The attack took place while he was returning home with his family after attending a Sunday mass at a church in Muvattupuzha in Ernakulam district.