Close aide of Kashmir al-Qaeda cell chief Zakir Musa among six militants killed in encounter

Six militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday. The slain militants were affiliated with Ansar Gazwat ul Hind, the al-Qaeda cell in the Valley, led by Zakir Musa.

According to sources, one of the slain militants, is the deputy chief of the outfit and a close aide of Musa.

Army and police launched a joint operation in Arampora Tral after receiving a tip off. The militants, who were hiding in a house, tried to escape, during which, six militants were killed, officials said.

Army spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia confirmed the killing of six militants adding that arms and ammunitions were also recovered from the possession of militants.

Meanwhile, mobile service has been suspended in Pulwama district. Train services between Srinagar and Banihal have also been suspended.

First Published: Dec 22, 2018 10:27 IST