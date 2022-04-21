Six TRS men held over suicide of realtor, mother in Telangana

The police in Telangana’s Kamareddy district on Wednesday arrested six people including a municipal chairman, all belonging to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi, in connection with the death of a 40-year-old real estate agent and his 63-year-old mother by suicide at Ramayampet town on Saturday.

“After three days of intense search, we arrested six out of the seven persons named by the deceased in their suicide note. The arrested were produced before a local court in Kamareddy, which sent them to judicial custody,” Kamareddy deputy superintendent of police M Somanatham told reporters.

The arrested accused were: Ramayampet municipal chairman Palle Jitender Goud, agriculture market committee chairman Saraf Yadagiri, Prithivi Goud Ireni, Thota Kiran, Kannapuram Krishna Goud and Saraf Swaraj – all belonging to the TRS.

“Another accused, police inspector Tanduri Nagarjuna Goud who worked as Ramayampet Inspector until a few months ago and was later transferred to Tungaturthy in Suryapet district, is absconding,” the DSP said.

The Kamareddy police registered cases against the accused under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code. While submitting the remand report, the police also filed a petition in the court seeking police custody of the accused.

On Saturday morning, the Ramayampet police received a call from locals about thick smoke emanating from a room in a local lodge in the town. The police, along with fire department staff, reached the spot. After dousing the fire quickly, they found the charred bodies of a man and a woman.

Based on the information given by the lodge management, the police identified the 40-year-old man and his 63-year-old mother. Later, they also recovered a suicide note and also a selfie-video recorded in the son’s mobile, which he had posted on his Facebook account.

In the suicide note, the mother-son duo said they were forced to die by suicide due to alleged harassment by seven persons, including six TRS leaders and a police inspector. The 40-year-old man alleged that the TRS leaders were demanding 50 per cent share in his real estate business and were threatening to foist false cases against him. He also posted on the Facebook, the pictures of all the seven persons who were harassing him for the last one-and-a-half years.

After conducting the post mortem at Kamareddy government hospital, the police shifted the two bodies to their native place in Medak for last rites. The police said all the seven accused were absconding since the incident.

The twin suicides triggered protests from the family members and friends of the deceased, who staged demonstrations in Ramayampet, demanding immediate arrest of the accused and stringent action against them.

The TRS has remained tight-lipped over the twin suicides and the arrest of their party leaders for the abetment of the suicides. TRS spokesman and MLC Palle Rajeshwar Reddy could not be reached for the reaction.

On the other hand, Bharatiya Janata Party has demanded stringent action against the accused in the Ramayampet case. A delegation of the party met Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan in the afternoon and submitted a memorandum seeking a CBI inquiry into the incident.

“They are not suicides, but a government-abetted murders. The accused in the case are TRS leaders and a police inspector. Justice cannot be done with the inquiry by the local police. We want a CBI inquiry into the case,” BJP general secretary G Premender Reddy said.

The Governor assured them to look into the issue and take appropriate action.

