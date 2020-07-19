Sixty three CRPF personnel test Covid 19 positive in Manipur, tally reaches 1,891

india

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 10:00 IST

Sixty three CRPF personnel and three army personnel deployed in Manipur tested positive for Covid 19 on Saturday, taking the northeastern state’s coronavirus tally to 1,891 including 709 active cases, officials said.

The CRPF personnel found to be infected are stationed at a training centre in Kangpokpi district while the three army men are from Leimakhong Garrison, according to a statement released by Dr Khoirom Sasheekumar Mangang, additional director and spokesperson of state health department.

The release added that these personnel had recently joined their duty after a period of leave.

As on Saturday, 91 persons including 82 male and 9 females were detected to have been infected with Covid 19. Sixteen of these samples were tested at RIMS (Regional Institute of Medical Sciences), 63 at JNIMS (Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences) three at the district hospitals of Tamenglong, eight at Thoubal and one at Ukhrul, the release said.

All the new cases were being shifted to Covid care facilities.

In the past 24 hours, 19 persons have been discharged from Covid care centres including from Meitram in Imphal West(6), Thoubal (1), Kamjong(7) and from RIMS(3) and JNIMS(2).

The total number of recovered cases has risen to 1,182, taking the recovery rate to 62.50 percent.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the state consultative committee for Covid 19 was held on Saturday with chief minister N Biren Singh taking stock of the situation.

“The eminent members expressed their satisfaction to the efforts of the Covid-19 Rapid Response Team and all the frontline warriors in checking the dreaded virus from spreading to the community,” the statement said detailing the outcomes.

The statement further claimed that the state government had successfully managed to keep a check on the spread of the disease.

“With the valuable advice and suggestions from the Hon’ble Ministers, MLAs, intellectuals, HODs and other members of the Committee, the State Government has been able to contain the virus,” it stated.