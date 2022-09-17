Skill development the way forward for new India: PM to ITI students

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called on the country’s youth to equip themselves with skills along with education in order to give a direction to the future of a “new India”.

Addressing the first-ever Kaushal Dikshant Samaroh or convocation of the Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) via videoconference, the PM said the mantra for youth should be “Skilling, Reskilling and Upskilling”.

During the event, over 100,000 ITI students across 20,000 institutes were felicitated.

Highlighting the achievements of his government in the last eight years, the Prime Minister said that India has initiated new schemes with the inspiration of Lord Vishwakarma and is trying to revive the tradition of ‘Shramev Jayate’ by laying emphasis on skill development. “To make this the century of India, it is very important that the youth of India should be equally proficient in education, as well as skill,” he said.

“When it comes to skills, your mantra should be Skilling, Reskilling and Upskilling…I am sure, you will move ahead at this pace, and with your skill, you will give direction to the better future of New India,” he said.

Modi said that the government has given top priority to the skill development of youth and creation of new institutions. “The first ITI in our country was established in 1950. In the following seven decades, 10 thousand ITIs were formed. In 8 years of our government, about 5 thousand new ITIs have been created in the country. More than 4 lakh new seats have also been added to ITIs in the last 8 years”, the PM said.

He added that the government is aiming to open more than 5,000 skill hubs at the school level.

“After the implementation of the New National Education Policy (NEP)-2020, experience-based learning is also being promoted and skill courses are being introduced in schools,” he said.

Talking about the era of the fourth Industrial Revolution, ‘Industry 4.0’, the Prime Minister remarked that ITIs will have a big role to play in the country’s success. He pointed out that the nature of jobs is changing with time, therefore, the government has taken special care “that the students studying in our ITIs should also get the facility of every modern course”.

Elaborating on the availability of the courses, he said: “Many courses related to coding, AI, robotics, 3D printing, drone technology, and telemedicine have been started in ITIs. India is taking the lead in the field of renewable energy, solar power and electric vehicles, the courses related to such fields have been introduced in many of our ITIs. It will be easier for students like you to get employment opportunities.”

Noting that the reach of technology was expanding across the country, the PM said more job opportunities are being created in villages for students who have passed out from ITIs. “Be it the mobile repair work in the village or work concerning new technology in agriculture, spraying fertiliser or be it supplying medicine with the help of drones, many such new jobs are being added to the rural economy,” the PM said.

He also touched on the importance of soft skills for youth.

Things like making a business plan, formalising paperwork for getting a loan, filling out the necessary forms, and registering a new company are covered as part of the course in ITIs, he said.

“The result of these efforts of the government is that today, India has quality in skills, and also diversity. In the past few years, our ITI pass-outs have won many big prizes in world skills competitions,” he added.