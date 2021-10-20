SKM reiterates demand for fair probe into Lakhbir Singh murder, alleges conspiracy to defame farmers’ protest

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of farmers union, on Wednesday restated its demand for a “comprehensive investigation” regarding the murder of Lakhbir Singh by a group of Nihang Sikhs near the protest site at Delhi’s Singhu border. The body also said that the “true story” behind the murder should be revealed and called it an “attempt to tarnish the image of the farmers’ movement.”

"We reiterate our demand for a comprehensive investigation into the conspiracy related to the brutal murder at the Singhu border on October 15. While the attempt to tarnish the image of the farmers' movement has not succeeded, the true story behind the whole episode has to come out to reveal to the world what the BJP is up to," the SKM said in a statement.

The SKM’s demands came after the body of Lakhbir Singh, a Dalit farm labourer, was found tied to a barricade at the Singh border, where the farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws. He was killed by a group of Nihang Sikhs who had alleged that the victim had desecrated a Sikh holy book. After the incident, the SKM had distanced itself from the Nihangs and said that neither the accused in the case nor the victim were related to the union.

Meanwhile, the victim’s family has denied the claim that he had disrespected a holy book and has also requested a high-level probe into the murder. Also, four people have been so far arrested in connection with the killings and are currently in police custody.

"As more news emerges about a group of Nihang Sikhs having met the Union agriculture minister in the presence of other people with dubious antecedents, and even about the offer of money for leaving the morcha sites, the SKM reiterates its demand for a comprehensive investigation into the conspiracy related to the brutal murder at the Singhu border," the SKM further said in its statement.

