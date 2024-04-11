Sleeping thief: Man caught stealing on camera at Mathura railway station

A man was arrested for stealing mobile phones from Uttar Pradesh's Mathura Railway Station on Wednesday following several complaints. His stealing technique was unique as he used to act like he was asleep in the passenger waiting room and then used the right moment to rob other people sleeping in the room. GRP Mahura released CCTV footage of the incident. (Screengrab)

Government Railway Police (GRP) inspector Sandeep Tomar told Hindustan Times that a complaint was lodged that a mobile was lost by a passenger at the platform of Mathura railway station.

GRP Mahura released CCTV footage of the incident. The footage shows that a man enters the passenger waiting room and lies down, like many others already there. He then tries to check the pocket of a man lying next to him while surveilling the area. However, the man turns to the other side and does the same with another man. This time, he succeeds. The robber takes a mobile phone, keeps it in his pocket and leaves.

Tomar added, “We watched CCTV footage and came across the video. The accused involved has been arrested.”

As reported by NDTV, the robber has been identified as 21-year-old Avnish Singh. He is a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Etah. A mobile phone was also recovered from Singh.

Police told NDTV that Singh admitted to stealing five mobile phones. He faces charges of theft. The GRP is working towards recovering the rest of the stolen items.