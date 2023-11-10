Slight improvement in AQI after morning showers in Delhi-NCR, brings relief from toxic air

A fresh spell of showers in parts of Delhi and its adjoining areas on Friday brought much needed respite to the citizens of the national capital region (NCR) from the toxic air that people had been battling with over the past few days as the air quality index (AQI) marginally improved in the region.

People troubled by increasing pollution got relief due to rain this morning. (Photo by Sakib Ali/ HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The real time air quality was recorded at 153 in Delhi's Anand Vihar, according to data by https://aqicn.org/city/delhi. At Lodhi Road, the AQI was at 159. AQI of 142 was recorded Major Dhyan Chand stadium while the air quality was being recorded at 153 at RK Puram.

Meanwhile, According to the data released by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall air quality (avg of past 24 hours) was recorded in 'poor' category with AQI at 297 at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport T3 while it was recorded at 353 in 'very poor' category at Mandir Marg. With the morning rain, the air quality has improved in the entire Delhi-NCR from the "Severe" category.

The AQI in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram was recorded at 97 in moderate category, while the air quality in Noida sector 62 was in 'poor' category at 115 AQI. There was also a dip in the level of pollutants PM 2.5 and PM10 today across the national capital and surrounding areas.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Delhi's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI), recorded at 4pm every day, stood at 437 on Thursday, worsening from 426 on Wednesday. The AQI map prepared by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed clusters of red dots (indicating hazardous air quality) spread across the Indo-Gangetic plains.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a cloudy sky with light showers in the national capital and over the next two days it has predicted mainly clear skies with shallow fog in the morning.

"We were expecting only clouding over Delhi. The weather turned out to be more intense... The Western Disturbance continues to remain along the 70 degrees east and 28 degrees north with induced cyclonic circulations at the lower level... We are expecting widespread rainfall over the western Himalayan region... We are expecting rains in Punjab, Haryana, North Rajasthan and parts of UP... We expect clear skies from tomorrow and cold winds will start in the plains of North Western India due to snowfall in the hilly areas... The temperature may fall by 2 to 4 degree Celcius for the next 4 to 5 days..." IMD scientist Soma Sen Roy said to ANI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Supreme Court today expressed concern over the stubble burning and reducing groundwater in Punjab saying there is a need to phase out paddy cultivation in the state. It also asked Centre and Punjab government about what steps they are taking as a long-term measure to slowly phase out paddy to restore the water table in Punjab.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"We want farm fires stopped, we want air quality to get better. It's your business how it occurs," said the top court.