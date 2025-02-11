Slugfest in LS as BJP MP questions USAID links with gandhis’ trusts

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey on Monday asked if the USAID and the Open Society Foundation run by billionaire George Soros contributed money to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation and the Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust — both chaired by senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi — triggering a war of words in the Lok Sabha. Dubey also sought to know if there were links between the Gandhi family and Md Yunus, the chief advisor to the interim Bangladesh government. (PTI)

Speaking during the Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, Dubey said, “My first question …is whether or not USAID gave ₹5,000 crores to Geoge Soros of Open Society Foundation to divide India? Did USAID and Soros’ Open Society Foundation give money to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation and Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust? The third question is whether or not USAID gave money to Sam Pitroda, president of the Overseas Congress?”

Dubey also sought to know if there were links between the Gandhi family and Md Yunus, the chief advisor to the interim Bangladesh government.

Dubey said US President Donald Trump has shut down USAID which spent money only to bring down governments all over the world.

“Does US Aid give money to the Rural Development Trust, which talks about caste census, or not?” he asked.

Several Congress members rose in protest against Dubey’s remarks with member of Parliament KC Venugopal asking, “Why is the same person raising the same issue in the ‘Zero Hour’?”

The Congress MPs sought to raise a point of order, but were disallowed by presiding officer Sandhya Ray who said such provisions do not apply to Zero Hour proceedings. As the protest continued, the House was briefly adjourned.

Later, Congress members met Speaker Om Birla to register their objections to Dubey being allowed to make unsubstantiated claims in the House.