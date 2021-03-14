Slugfest intensifies over Vaze’s arrest, NIA role

The political slugfest over the security scare near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence and the subsequent arrest of Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze intensified on Sunday. While the ruling Shiv Sena termed the National Investigation Agency (NIA)’s intervention as an attempt to “destabilise the state”, the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged a deeper conspiracy and called for the resignation of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Addressing reporters in Mumbai, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said repeated attempts were being made by the Centre to take over cases that are being probed by the city or state police to demoralise the forces. “The manner in which the NIA came to Mumbai for just 20 gelatin sticks (begs the question): Did they want to investigate a terror angle or just wanted to arrest an officer named Sachin Vaze to settle political scores? This officer, some months ago, had arrested their dear TV anchor in connection with a suicide case and was probing the TRP scam,” the Sena’s chief spokesperson said.

He added that the Centre was only trying to put pressure on the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi-led government. “The Mumbai Police is capable of investigating any case. But they want to enter the state to try and destabilise it, demoralise the police to show the terror and pressure of the Centre. There was no need for a central team. The cops here can unearth a conspiracy, if there is one,” Raut said.

Speaking on similar lines, revenue minister and Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat said: “The government keeps changing but the police force remains the same everywhere. Maharashtra and Mumbai Police are famous for its work across the world. Mumbai Police is equated to the Scotland Yard. With the central agency taking over, we suspect if there is politics behind it.”

Former chief minister and BJP leader, however, said those backing Vaze should be investigated thoroughly. “I am of the opinion that the case is not limited to Sachin Vaze. It is a big plot and many more names will be revealed during the course of the probe. It is just the beginning. Now, the NIA has sought Vaze’s custody for parking the car (outside Ambani’s residence) but the agency has already got evidence and links on Hiran’s murder as well. I am expecting action on that front soon,” he said.

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar refused to comment on the case. “I can’t speak much about it as it is a small and local issue. It is also not about the state government’s policy,” he said at Baramati in Pune on Sunday.

BJP leader Prasad Lad said, “The chief minister should take moral responsibility and tender his resignation. He had asked if Sachin Vaze was Osama Bin Laden. The NIA should also take over the Mansukh Hiren case and get to the bottom of the conspiracy.”

Meanwhile, Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh said that both the NIA and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) are probing the case and appropriate action would be taken on the basis of the findings. “The bomb scare case related to industrialist Mukesh Ambani and murder of Mansukh Hiren are being probed by the NIA as well as the ATS,” he told reporters.