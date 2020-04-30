Smart City Agra develops Covid-19 dashboard to monitor hot-spots, spread of virus

india

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 17:12 IST

Agra has leveraged smart city technology to create a geographic information system (GIS) dashboard which shows various coronavirus hotspots, disease heat map, positive cases, recovered cases etc in the city famous as an international tourism destination. The dashboard allows a birds’ eye view of the city’s coroanvirus status and is also aimed to help in formulating a containment response depending upon the changing dynamics that can all be ascertained at one place.

The Union ministry of housing and urban affairs says, it showcases use of technology in a smart city for data collection, Covid-19 monitoring and containment efforts. One look at the dashboard helps identify zones with the most number of infections and other tools like heat mapping, cluster and point identification allow authorities to make assessments key to disease containment efforts. The dashboard lists all essential information including the total number of infected in the district on a given day, number of active cases, number of recovered patients and the total number of deaths, apart from providing a graph that provides a perspective on the rate of growth of the disease on a day to day basis. According to the dashboard, Agra has 401positive cases on Thursday including 318 active cases, 71 recovered cases and 12 deaths.

The dashboard also lists all areas with positive cases and the number of patients in each area. It also collates other important information needed by the residents and the authorities, including total number of beds available in the district, community kitchens in operation, guidelines for quarantine facilities, resource material for dedicated Covid hospitals, apart from important government advisories and releases.

The technology used for the development of the dashboard can be useful for creating solutions for several sectors like agriculture, defence forestry, disaster management etc to name a few, says the ministry of housing and urban affairs in the union government.



For Coronavirus Live Updates

“This dashboard is developed on IGiS platform an indigenous technology which brings GIS, Image Processing, Photogrammetry, and CAD together on a single platform which can also cater to a multitude of solutions across industries like Agriculture, Defence, Forestry, Disaster Management, Land Information, Mining, Power, Smart City, Urban Planning, Utilities and Location-Based Service,” said a government release. The dashboard is updated on a daily basis and can be accessed from the link: http://covid.sgligis.com/agra

The HT Guide to Coronavirus COVID-19