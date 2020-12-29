e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 29, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 29, 2019
Home / India News / ‘Smart fence’ along riverine Bangla border in Assam by July 2020: BSF DG

‘Smart fence’ along riverine Bangla border in Assam by July 2020: BSF DG

Border Security Force (BSF) Director General (DG) V K Johri said the project got delayed by about six months as the region received heavy rains, resulting in floods, this year.

india Updated: Dec 29, 2019 19:10 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Border Security Force personnel patrol near a fence on the India- Bangladesh border at Thakuranbari village, in the northeastern Indian state of Assam.
Border Security Force personnel patrol near a fence on the India- Bangladesh border at Thakuranbari village, in the northeastern Indian state of Assam. (AP File)
         

A project to plug border gaps and deploy a “smart fence” along the riverine India-Bangladesh front in Assam is expected to be completed by July next year, the BSF chief said here on Sunday.

Border Security Force (BSF) Director General (DG) V K Johri said the project got delayed by about six months as the region received heavy rains, resulting in floods, this year.

The earlier deadline was December, 2019, he added.

The BSF chief was speaking on the sidelines of a press conference with his Bangladeshi counterpart, Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) DG Maj. Gen. Shafeenul Islam.

“The work is in the stage of execution and it should be completed by July, 2020,” Johri said.

The BSF has been working to deploy a “smart fence”, powered by technical surveillance and alarm gadgetry, at an about 55-km-long stretch in Dhubri, across the Brahmaputra river in Assam.

This border area is highly prone to illegal migration and cattle smuggling due to the changing course of the mighty river.

A similar fence has been deployed by the BSF in the Jammu region, along the Pakistan border, as part of its Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System (CIBMS).

The BSF is mandated as the primary force to guard the 4,096-km-long International Border (IB) with Bangladesh.

tags
top news
‘Beginning of BJP’s end’: Oppn as Hemant Soren takes charge as Jharkhand CM
‘Beginning of BJP’s end’: Oppn as Hemant Soren takes charge as Jharkhand CM
‘Crossed all limits’: Priyanka Gandhi skewers UP govt for activist’s arrest
‘Crossed all limits’: Priyanka Gandhi skewers UP govt for activist’s arrest
Amitabh Bachchan conferred with Dadasaheb Phalke by President Kovind
Amitabh Bachchan conferred with Dadasaheb Phalke by President Kovind
‘Not for all Muslims’: UP dy CM backs Meerut cop over controversial remark
‘Not for all Muslims’: UP dy CM backs Meerut cop over controversial remark
‘Only those who will say ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ can stay’: Dharmendra Pradhan
‘Only those who will say ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ can stay’: Dharmendra Pradhan
WATCH: England cricketers Stokes and Broad involved in ugly on-field spat
WATCH: England cricketers Stokes and Broad involved in ugly on-field spat
3 Indians killed, 13 injured in Egypt road accident
3 Indians killed, 13 injured in Egypt road accident
UP Deputy CM defends cop over ‘go to Pakistan’ comment during CAA protest
UP Deputy CM defends cop over ‘go to Pakistan’ comment during CAA protest
trending topics
Sanju SamsonDelhi TemperatureAnti-CAA protest in KochiKushal Punjabi DeathSalman Khan birthdayArpita KhanGood Newwz celeb reviewKushal PunjabiBBL

don't miss

latest news

india news