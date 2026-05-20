‘Smearing her dead daughter-in-law’: Priyanka Chaturvedi fumes over retired judge's remarks in Bhopal dowry death case

Former Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi on Tuesday criticised the Madhya Pradesh government over its handling of the alleged dowry-related death of a Noida woman in Bhopal. She also expressed her disapproval for the remarks made by the dead woman's mother-in-law.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi alleged that the accused family tried to portray the deceased as “a schizophrenic, a druggie (File Photo/PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The 33-year-old woman was found hanging at her marital home in Katara Hills area on May 12, five months after her marriage to a lawyer she had met through a dating app in 2024. Her family has alleged that she was repeatedly harassed, mentally abused and then murdered over dowry demands. Her husband remains absconding.

“Shame on Madhya Pradesh government,” Chaturvedi wrote on X. “The victim’s mother-in-law, who herself is an accused, is repeatedly speaking to the media to smear her dead daughter-in-law,” Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said.

This was “a deliberate attempt to mess up the case and yet the MP government and police are allowing her to speak on a case which is subjudice, she is an accused and her son is on the run,” she added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Chaturvedi alleged that the accused family tried to portray the deceased as “a schizophrenic, a druggie and someone who spent nights out” while also accusing her parents of exploiting her financially. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chaturvedi alleged that the accused family tried to portray the deceased as “a schizophrenic, a druggie and someone who spent nights out” while also accusing her parents of exploiting her financially. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} “Just a reminder that Madhya Pradesh continues to be one of the states with the highest rates of reported crimes against women in India,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Just a reminder that Madhya Pradesh continues to be one of the states with the highest rates of reported crimes against women in India,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ALSO READ: 5 details fuelling suspicion in Bhopal dowry case Lawyer asks CJI to investigate ‘suspicious death’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ALSO READ: 5 details fuelling suspicion in Bhopal dowry case Lawyer asks CJI to investigate ‘suspicious death’ {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A local lawyer has approached the judiciary seeking intervention in the case. Advocate Vivek Tiwari wrote to the chief justice of India and the chief justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, seeking an independent and fair investigation into the woman’s “suspicious death.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A local lawyer has approached the judiciary seeking intervention in the case. Advocate Vivek Tiwari wrote to the chief justice of India and the chief justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, seeking an independent and fair investigation into the woman’s “suspicious death.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In his letter, Tiwari said the victim’s father approached him seeking justice for his daughter. He also raised concerns over the anticipatory bail granted to the mother-in-law, the lawyer said.

“The father of the deceased has expressed concern regarding the possibility of influencing witnesses, tampering with evidence and destroying vital forensic material,” the advocate said.

He sought an impartial investigation.

ALSO READ: Mother-in-law’s explosive claims in Bhopal dowry death case

No court relief for husband

A local court rejected the anticipatory bail plea of the absconding husband. Bhopal police have now announced a reward of ₹10,000 for information leading to his arrest.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Anticipatory bail was earlier granted to his mother, a retired additional district judge who currently serves as chairperson of the District Consumer Forum in Bhopal.

Following the court proceedings, the mother-in-law addressed a press conference in which she alleged that the deceased had been undergoing psychiatric counselling and taking medication commonly prescribed to schizophrenia patients. She also claimed the woman struggled with drug addiction and took marijuana during her pregnancy, which she later aborted.

The victim’s parents have vehemently denied the allegations, calling them an attempt at “character assassination.”

The victim’s father said the accused family believed they could say anything because his daughter was no longer alive to defend herself.

“Because the girl is dead now, they think they can say anything against her and shift the blame,” he said, insisting the allegations should be proven in court rather than aired publicly.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Calling the remarks deeply offensive, he said publicly defaming a deceased woman was a “serious offence” and especially “shameful” coming from someone who once held a high judicial office.

“If my daughter had been schizophrenic, then what should be said about [the mother-in-law], who killed such a good daughter in her own house?” he said.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged dowry death is currently examining CCTV footage, call logs and digital footprints to trace the absconding husband.

Alleging bias in the local investigation, the victim’s family has now demanded that the probe be transferred outside Madhya Pradesh.

(With PTI and ANI inputs)

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON