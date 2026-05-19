Jabalpur, A local lawyer has written to the Chief Justice of India and the Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, seeking judicial intervention and fair investigation into the suspicious death of Noida woman Twisha Sharma who was allegedly harassed for dowry. Bhopal dowry death: lawyer writes to CJI, seeks judicial intervention

Advocate Vivek Tiwari said Twisha's father Navnidhi Sharma approached him through e-mail seeking justice for his daughter who was found hanging at her marital home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12.

"The facts and circumstances narrated by him appear to be highly grave, sensitive and legally significant," Tiwari said in the letter to the CJI and the Chief Justice of the High Court.

Giribala Singh, Twisha's mother-in-law and one of the accused, is a retired additional district judge and currently serves as chairperson of the District Consumer Forum in Bhopal, the letter said.

The anticipatory bail to Giribala Singh created apprehension in the minds of Twisha's parents regarding the fairness of the investigation, it said.

"The father of the deceased has expressed concern regarding the possibility of influencing witnesses, tampering with evidence and destroying vital forensic material," the advocate stated.

He urged the constitutional authorities to ensure an independent, fair and impartial investigation, and sought immediate preservation of all forensic and electronic evidence related to the case.

A court in Bhopal rejected the pre-arrest bail plea of absconding husband Samarth Singh while granting relief earlier to his mother.

Police have announced a reward of ₹10,000 for information leading to the arrest of Samarth Singh.

The victim's family alleged that Twisha was murdered over dowry demands, while Giribala Singh denied the allegations and claimed that the deceased was undergoing psychiatric treatment and battling drug addiction.

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