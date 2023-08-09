Smriti Irani hits back at Rahul Gandhi: ‘You're speaking of Bharat Mata's death'

Union minister Smriti Irani countered Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statement on the no-confidence motion against the NDA government and said for the first time a member of Parliament spoke of the 'death of Mother India' and their alliance members clapped. As Rahul Gandhi said his ‘mother’ has been killed in Manipur and that the NDA government has bifurcated Manipur, Smriti Irani said, "You are not India because India is not corrupt. India believes in merit not in dynasty and today of all the days people like you need to remember what was told to the British - Quit India. Corruption Quit India, Dynasty Quit India. Merit now finds place in India..."

Smriti Irani fires back to Rahul Gandhi: 'Spoke of killing Bharat mata'

No confidence motion: After Rahul Gandhi, Smriti Irani speaks | Follow LIVE

Referring to 1984 riots, Emergency, and the killing of Girija Tickoo, Smriti Irani said, "This is the history of the Congress, soaked in blood."

“A Kashmiri Pandit named Girija Tickoowas gangraped and brutally murdered in Kashmir. When this was shown in a movie, some Congress leaders called it propaganda. The same party leaders are talking about Manipur today,” Smriti Irani said.

"...It was mentioned in the House today that he (Rahul Gandhi) undertook a Yatra and gave assurance that they will reinstate Article 370 if it is upto them...I would like to tell the person who has run away from the House that neither will Article 370 be reinstated in the country nor will those who threaten Kashmiri Pandits with "Ralib Galib Chalib (convert, die or leave)" be spared," Smriti Irani said.

'They ran away, we didn't': Smriti Irani as Rahul Gandhi leaves Parliament

As Rahul Gandhi left Parliament in the middle of Smriti Irani's reply, Irani said the government never ran away from debating on Manipur, but the opposition did. "Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah & Defence Minister Rajnath Singh repeatedly said that the government is ready to debate on the Manipur issue. The opposition ran away from it, we did not," Smriti Irani said.

‘Where all did you go to find the matchbox, Rahul Gandhi?’

Talking about Rahul Gandhi's foreign visits, Smriti Irani said, “Rahul Gandhi said kerosene has been poured all over the country. And where all did you go to find the matchbox, Rahul Gandhi? Did you not go to America?” Why Congress gave projects to Adani, Smriti Irani said.

