SMS Medical College principal gets first Covid-19 vaccine shot in Rajasthan

Sudhir Bhandari, the principal of Jaipur’s SMS Medical College, became the first to get the Covid-19 vaccination in Rajasthan on Saturday along with three other doctors--Ish Munjal, Tarun Patni, and GL Sharma.

"I am happy that I am among the first few selected persons to get vaccinated. There is no need to fear. It is a proud moment that our country has developed a vaccine to deal with the pandemic," said Bhandari, who is also a member of the state Covid-19 Advisory Board. "What lays ahead no one knows, but what we do definitely know is that there is light at the end of the tunnel.”

Patni, the president of Jaipur Medical Association, said he is proud that India has developed the vaccine and that he got it in the first phase.

Munjal said he feels privileged to have been vaccinated. "It is difficult to express my happiness in words. The vaccine is a big milestone for India.”

