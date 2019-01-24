Snatch voting rights, govt jobs of people with more than two kids: Ramdev

Yoga guru Ramdev has come up with a remedy to control the country’s burgeoning population — snatch away the voting rights of people who have more than two children, reports ANI.

“To control population of the country, voting rights, jobs and treatment facilities should be taken away from people who give birth to more than two kids and whether they are Hindus or Muslims. Then only the population will be controlled,” Ramdev said at an event in Aligarh on Wednesday, ANI reported.

Ramdev, the founder of Patanjali, added that such people should not be allowed to contest elections, denied admissions in government schools and not allowed to take government jobs.

This was not the first time when the yoga guru has made such a statement. In November last year, he said that people like him, who do not get married, should be accorded special honours.

“In this country, people like me, who never get married, should receive a special honour. Those who get married and produce more than two children should be denied voting rights,” Ramdev said at an event.

