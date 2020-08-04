Snippets from Ayodhya: How the city has prepared for Ram temple event

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 15:52 IST

Ayodhya is all set to host the foundation stone laying ceremony of a Ram temple on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation after bhoomi pujan tomorrow, where silver bricks will be used as symbols.

Chairman of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust Mahant Nritya Gopal Das has donated 40 kg silver brick for the purpose which will be used by PM Modi. However, the brick will be removed after bhoomi pujan.

Here are some other snippets from Ayodhya where elaborate arrangements have been made for the event.

Silver coins

One of the silver coins which will be distributed to saints on Wednesday who will attend the bhoomi pujan. ( HT Photo )

Shankaracharya Jayendra Saraswati of Kamikochi in Tamil Nadu, has sent silver coins to Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust.

Jayendra Saraswati has sent these coins on behalf of the Ashok Singhal Foundation, an organisation named after Ashok Singhal, late president of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).

These coins will be distributed to saints on Wednesday who will attend the bhoomi pujan.

Salil Singhal, nephew of Ashok Singhal, will attend the ceremony on Wednesday.

Decoration of Ram Ki Paidi

Decoration being done at Ram KI Paidi in Ayodhya on Tuesday. ( HT Photo )

The majestic Ram Ki Paidi ghat (river bank) on river Saryu has been decked up with colourful lights and rangoli for the bhoomi pujan.

Students of Ram Manohar Lohia Awadh University, Faizabad, and volunteers of several NGOs are decorating Ram Ki Paidi with rangoli (coloured sand or powder used to decorate floors). Members of the Vani Viklang Sewa Sansthan, an NGO, are also involved in its decoration.

Around one lakh diyas (earthen lamps) will be lit at the ghat on Wednesday to celebrate the occasion.

Preparation of laddoos

One 1 lakh laddoos have been prepared for bhoomi pujan in Ayodhya. ( Deepak Gupta/HT Photo )

Around 1.11 lakh ladoos are being prepared at Mani Ram Das Chhavni Peeth for distributing among locals after bhoomi pujan.

Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has placed order for one lakh packets of Bikaneri laddus for distribution after the ceremony on Wednesday. Each packet will have four laddus. The Trust will also send these laddus to all embassies in New Delhi.

The trust has placed orders for laddus with prominent sweetmeat shops in New Delhi and Lucknow. After bhoomi pujan, the trust will also distribute them among locals in Ayodhya. Along with Bikaneri laddus, the trust has also placed order for motichoor laddus.

An official of the rank of additional district magistrate in Ayodhya will be made incharge for distributing laddus among saints and locals.