Shimla, Higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh received snowfall for the third consecutive day on Tuesday while intermittent light to moderate rainfall occurred in mid and low hills, bringing down the mercury, according to the weather department. Snow in HP for third consecutive day brings down mercury

In the tribal Lahaul and Spiti district, Gondla received 26.5 cm of snow, Keylong 20 cm and Kukumseri 5.6 mm, while the remote tribal Pangi area in Chamba district received the first snowfall of the season.

Heavy snow has been reported in higher altitude areas of Sural, Kumar, Sudan, Seichu, Shoon, Udhin and Chasak in Pangi Valley, throwing life out of gear, and the local administration has advised people to avoid travelling to higher places.

The meteorological department here on Tuesday issued a yellow warning of heavy rains, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds at isolated areas in Chamba, Kangra and Kullu districts and heavy rain/snow with gusty winds in Lahaul and Spiti district for Tuesday.

It also predicted light rains at isolated places in the low and middle hills and light rain and snow in the higher hills on Wednesday and Thursday and dry weather afterwards.

Light to moderate rains lashed several parts of Himachal Pradesh and Kukumseri received 56.7 mm of rain since Monday evening, followed by Kasauli 42.8 mm, Nahan 41.6 mm, Poanta Sahib 37.4 mm, Sarahan 35.5 mm, Solan 34.2 mm, Manali 30 mm, Jubbarhatti 29.8 mm, Shimla 25 mm, Seobagh 24.2 mm, Berthin 23.4 mm, Reckong Peo 22.5 mm, Kalpa 22.2 mm, Bharmaur 22 mm and Narkanda 21 mm.

Thunderstorms were witnessed in Murari Devi, Jot, Shimla, Jubbarhatti and Kangra while gusty winds swept Narkanda, Kufri, Kotkhai, Dhaulakuan and Bajaura.

The minimum temperatures stayed three to seven degrees below normal and Keylong in Tribal Lahaul and Spiti was coldest at night, recording a low of minus 0.5 degrees Celsius.

Himachal Pradesh has received 44.2 mm of rain against the normal rainfall of 6.1 mm, an excess of 625 per cent, during the ongoing post-monsoon season from October 1 to 7. Bilaspur registered 992 per cent excess rain followed by Sirmaur at 856 per cent and Solan at 823 per cent, the Met said.

