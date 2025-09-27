‘So-called environmental activist’: Ladakh DGP questions Sonam Wangchuk's credibility

A day after the detention of activist Sonam Wangchuk, Director General of Police (DGP) of Ladakh, SD Singh Jamwal, alleged that his “provocative” speeches triggered violence on September 24. He said that five to six thousand people attacked government buildings and offices of political parties. Agitators hold posters and a candle during a protest by AAP over the arrest of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. (PTI Photo/Karma Bhutia) (PTI)

The police accused Wangchuk of trying to derail the ongoing talks with the Centre over demands such as protections for tribal areas. Clashes broke out in Leh on September 24 between protesters demanding statehood and police. The headquarters of the Bharatiya Janata Party was set ablaze during the ensuing violence.

“An unfortunate incident occurred on September 24. Four lives were lost, and a large number of civilians, police officers and paramilitary officers were injured. There were attempts to sabotage these ongoing processes (talks with Centre),” Jamwal said, adding that many provocative videos were shared on social media ahead of talks with the Centre.

"This involved some so-called environmental activists; there is a question mark on their credibility as well. They tried to hijack the platform, and the prime name here is Sonam Wangchuk, who has earlier also delivered such statements and worked to derail the process," DGP Jamwal said.

He said, "The dates for the high power committee meeting on October 6 and preliminary meetings on September 25-26 were announced, but on September 10, a hunger strike was made the platform for such elements to hamper the peace. In the run-up to the talks, there was an increase in speeches and videos, which we believe were dangerous for the law and order situation. We also registered FIRs."

The DGP said that the CRPF officers were beaten up, and at least three women police officers were also stuck in the building that was burnt.

"Surprisingly on September 24, a large group of people gathered. There were anti-social elements present there; 5,000-6,000 people damaged government buildings and offices of political parties, pelted stones. Our officers in those buildings were also attacked. An office of a political party was burned, and CRPF officers were beaten up. One of the officers is seriously injured and admitted to the hospital. Three or four women police officers were also stuck in the building," he said.

DGP Jamwal added that four civilians were killed in firing by the police.

"To stop such a massive attack, there was firing in which there were four unfortunate deaths. On the first day, 32 people were severely injured; later, we found that 70-80 security officers and an equal number of citizens had been injured. Seven of them were critical, and one woman was airlifted to Delhi for treatment," he said.

Jamwal told ANI that foreign connection to the protests is being investigated. “During the investigation, two more people were caught. If they are part of some design, I cannot say. This place has a history of Nepalese people working as labourers, so we will have to investigate,” he said.

"We have planned curfew relaxation in two phases," the DGP added.

Wangchuk was arrested from Ladakh on Friday and was moved to Jodhpur where he is lodged in the Central Jail and is facing charges under the stringent National Security Act (NSA). Wangchuk was on a hunger strike, which ended right after the violence unfolded.

(With ANI inputs)