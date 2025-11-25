Kohima, Nagaland government's Advisor for Social Welfare and MLA Wangpang Konyak, on Tuesday, launched the global 16 days of activism against gender-based violence and inaugurated the state's first gender resource centre. Social Welfare Advisor inaugurates Nagaland's Gender Resource Centre

He said the gender resource centre is the "beginning of a collective journey toward a violence-free society for women and girls".

Addressing the International Day for Elimination of Violence against Women, Konyak said violence against women remains one of the most pervasive human rights violations, affecting nearly one in three women globally.

He expressed concern over the recent "alarming rise" in crimes against women in Kohima, noting that Mission Shakti, One Stop Centres, and Women Helpline -181 continue to receive multiple cases—many from survivors who choose anonymity due to stigma.

"As a Christian majority state that has always held women in high regard, these incidents cast a dark shadow on our society," he said. Emphasising that gender-based violence is "not just a women's issue but a human issue," Konyak urged communities to break their silence, saying every act of violence undermines the dignity of the entire society.

Highlighting the HeForShe campaign, Konyak called for stronger male participation in promoting safety and equality.

"Real men do not raise their hands against women. Real men raise their voices with women," he said, urging men to lead by example and instil respect in future generations.

He acknowledged the committed efforts of Mission Shakti personnel and recognised the support of the Ministry of Women & Child Development and the Hub for Empowerment of Women.

Congratulating NSRLM for expanding Gender Resource Centres to seven new RD blocks—Kiphire, Longleng, Mon, Changtongya, Pfutsero, Wokha and Satakha, he said the new centre will serve as a safe space for survivors and a training hub for families, police, village councils, churches and student bodies.

Reiterating the call to join the HeForShe pledge, Konyak urged men across Nagaland to intervene and speak out against harassment and abuse. He assured women that they are not alone, stating that the government and Social Welfare Department stand firmly with them. He envisioned a future where "every daughter goes to school without fear, every wife sleeps in peace, and every woman walks with her head held high."

Secretary for Social Welfare and Administrative Head, Limawabang Jamir, stressed the essential role of men in combating gender-based violence. He said the day underscores a global commitment to collective action. Jamir highlighted Mission Shakti services, including One Stop Centres in all 17 districts, which have addressed 1,703 cases so far, providing shelter, legal aid, medical support and counselling.

He added that the 181 Women Helpline and 1098 Child Helpline have received 3,396 calls since 2016. Noting that most perpetrators in reported cases are male, Jamir emphasised the need for sensitisation. He also introduced SheBox, an online platform for reporting workplace sexual harassment, and urged citizens to help make homes, workplaces and cyberspace safer for women.

Jamir called for united efforts to make Nagaland free from violence against women and girls.

