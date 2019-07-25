Software engineer shot dead in Lucknow

A 28-year-old software engineer working for a top technology company here was shot dead near his Banshi Vihar colony house in Thakurganj late Tuesday night.

The police suspect personal enmity but have so far failed to trace the killers or ascertain any specific motive.

Inspector of Thakurganj police station Neeraj Ojha said Sharad Nigam was returning home on his motorcycle from his office on Sultanpur Road in Gosaiganj at around 11.30 pm when two assailants, also on a motorcycle,

shot the victim from behind, barely 100 metres away from his house. He said it seemed the assailants were aware of Sharad’s timings and were waiting for him.

“They chased Sharad and opened fire from a close range hitting him on the back. They were wearing helmets and fled towards Hardoi road after committing the crime,” Ojha said.

Sharad was found lying on the road by some locals, who rushed out of their house after hearing the gunshot.

Sharad was rushed to the trauma centre of King George Medical University, where he later succumbed to injuries, Ojha said.

The inspector said the victim’s father Rajesh Nigam, a retired accountant of the agriculture department, had lodged an FIR against two unidentified motorcyclists. “The victim’s father or any other family members did not talk of any motive behind the killing. But initial probe by us hints towards personal enmity,” Ojha said.

He said the body had been handed over to the family members after post-mortem examination and police were scanning CCTV footages to extract some clue about the assailants.

Talking to media persons, his friend Dilip Tripathi, who lives in his house as a tenant, said Sharad had a very polite nature and never got involved in any type of dispute. “I am still not able to believe that Sharad has been shot,” he said.

Tripathi said Sharad was very devoted to his profession and had the ability to grow big professionally.

First Published: Jul 25, 2019 02:05 IST