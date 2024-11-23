Solapur Election Results LIVE: Counting begins at 8 am

Live

Solapur Election Results LIVE: The Election Commission is announcing results for the 11 seats that fall in Satara district of Maharashtra today. Karmala, Madha, Barshi, Mohol, Solapur City North, Solapur City Central, Solapur South, Akkalkot, Pandharpur, Sangola and Malshiras went to vote along with all the 288 constituencies in the state. The results will be out today along with the outcome in 81 seats in Jharkhand. The voting was held on 20 November in a single phase. The battle to watch out for in the Solapur district will be Solapur South where former cabinet minister Subhash Deshmukh is contesting. Much has happened since the last elections that make 2024 assembly poll results even more high octane than usual....Read More

Also Read: Maharashtra election result LIVE: Will MVA trounce Mahayuti? Counting today In the previous assembly elections in 2019, the BJP and Shiv Sena won a majority but Shiv Sena exited the alliance to form the government along with the Congress and NCP under the banner of the Maha Vikas Aghadi. The party then split in 2022 and one of its two factions joined the BJP-led Mahayuti and formed the government with Eknath Shinde at helm. Shinde's faction was awarded the original party name. Last year saw the NCP too divided into two parties, one which retained the original name under Ajit Pawar, and a second camp under Sharad Pawar. Today’s election results will reveal how voters across the district of Solapur and the rest of the state view this reordering of battle lines in the contest.