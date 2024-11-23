Edit Profile
Saturday, Nov 23, 2024
    Solapur Election Results LIVE: Counting begins at 8 am

    By Trisha Sengupta
    Nov 23, 2024 7:18 AM IST
    Solapur Election Results LIVE: People during the Maharashtra assembly election.

    Solapur Election Results LIVE: The Election Commission is announcing results for the 11 seats that fall in Satara district of Maharashtra today. Karmala, Madha, Barshi, Mohol, Solapur City North, Solapur City Central, Solapur South, Akkalkot, Pandharpur, Sangola and Malshiras went to vote along with all the 288 constituencies in the state. The results will be out today along with the outcome in 81 seats in Jharkhand. The voting was held on 20 November in a single phase. The battle to watch out for in the Solapur district will be Solapur South where former cabinet minister Subhash Deshmukh is contesting. Much has happened since the last elections that make 2024 assembly poll results even more high octane than usual....Read More

    Also Read: Maharashtra election result LIVE: Will MVA trounce Mahayuti? Counting today

    In the previous assembly elections in 2019, the BJP and Shiv Sena won a majority but Shiv Sena exited the alliance to form the government along with the Congress and NCP under the banner of the Maha Vikas Aghadi. The party then split in 2022 and one of its two factions joined the BJP-led Mahayuti and formed the government with Eknath Shinde at helm. Shinde's faction was awarded the original party name. Last year saw the NCP too divided into two parties, one which retained the original name under Ajit Pawar, and a second camp under Sharad Pawar. Today’s election results will reveal how voters across the district of Solapur and the rest of the state view this reordering of battle lines in the contest.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 22, 2024 4:34 PM IST

    Who won from where in 2019

    Karmala - Sanjaymama Vitthalrao Shinde

    Madha - Shinde Babanrao Vitthalrao

    Barshi - Rajendra Vitthal Raut

    Mohol - Mane Yashwant Vitthal

    Solapur City North - Deshmukh Vijaykumar Sidramappa

    Solapur City Central - Shinde Praniti Sushilkumar

    Solapur South - Deshmukh Subhash Sureshchandra

    Akkalkot - Kalyanshetti Sachin Panchappa

    Pandharpur - Bhalake Bharat Tukaram

    Sangola - Adv. Shahajibapu Rajaram Patil

    Malshiras - Ram Vitthal Satpute

    Nov 22, 2024 4:31 PM IST

    Constituency list: A quick look

    Karmala

    Madha

    Barshi

    Mohol

    Solapur City North

    Solapur City Central

    Solapur South

    Akkalkot

    Pandharpur

    Sangola

    Malshiras

    Nov 22, 2024 4:28 PM IST

    Solapur voter turnout

    Voting for all the 288 assembly seats in the state took place on November 20. The approximate voter turnout in this district was 67.36.

    Assembly Elections 2024: Get real time updates now!

