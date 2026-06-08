Solar storm to hit Earth on June 8: Will India witness Northern Lights again?

A strong geomagnetic storm is expected to impact Earth on June 8, prompting astronomers and skywatchers to closely monitor the skies for possible auroral displays.

Auroras, often referred to as the Northern Lights, are natural light displays that occur when electrically charged particles released by the Sun interact with gases in Earth's upper atmosphere, producing colourful patterns across the night sky.(Unsplash)

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The event has also revived memories of the rare appearance of the Northern Lights over Ladakh in May 2024, when an extreme solar storm produced a spectacle seldom seen from Indian territory.

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has issued a G3 (Strong) geomagnetic storm watch after a Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) erupted from the Sun and headed towards Earth.

Also read | Has a geomagnetic storm hit Earth? Massive solar flare reported; aurora likely

Auroras, often called the Northern Lights, are natural light displays that occur when electrically charged particles released by the Sun interact with gases in Earth's upper atmosphere, producing colourful patterns across the night sky.

NOAA predicts strongest activity on June 8

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{{^usCountry}} According to the NOAA Space Weather Prediction Centre, the storm is expected to strengthen over three days before easing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the NOAA Space Weather Prediction Centre, the storm is expected to strengthen over three days before easing. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "Geomagnetic Storm Category G3 Predicted Highest Storm Level Predicted by Day: Jun 07: None (Below G1) Jun 08: G3 (Strong) Jun 09: G2 (Moderate) THIS SUPERSEDES ANY/ALL PRIOR WATCHES IN EFFECT," the warning read. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Geomagnetic Storm Category G3 Predicted Highest Storm Level Predicted by Day: Jun 07: None (Below G1) Jun 08: G3 (Strong) Jun 09: G2 (Moderate) THIS SUPERSEDES ANY/ALL PRIOR WATCHES IN EFFECT," the warning read. {{/usCountry}}

WATCH: Geomagnetic Storm Category G3 Predicted

Highest Storm Level Predicted by Day:

Jun 07: None (Below G1) Jun 08: G3 (Strong) Jun 09: G2 (Moderate)

THIS SUPERSEDES ANY/ALL PRIOR WATCHES IN EFFECT

Comment:



Issue Time: 2026 Jun 06 2211 UTChttps://t.co/ZbtuNtJdza — NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center (@NWSSWPC) June 6, 2026

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The incoming storm is expected to interact with Earth's magnetic field, potentially creating vivid auroras in high-latitude regions.

May 2024 in Ladakh

In a rare and unexpected display, auroras lit up the night sky in Leh, Ladakh after a severe geomagnetic storm hit earth in May 2024. The auroras were seen at India’s highest observatory in Hanle.

The auroras are typically witnessed farther up in higher latitudes. However, the intensity and frequency of solar storms this year have allowed the lights to capture the night sky much farther down in lower latitudes.

In Leh, red auroral transmissions were captured on telescopes used by the Indian department of science and technology.

Will India witness the phenomenon this time?

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For now, the possibility of seeing auroras from India remains low, as per a report by TOI. The incoming G3 geomagnetic storm is significantly weaker than the historic G5 event that illuminated the skies over Ladakh in May 2024.

Even so, astronomers and skywatchers will be watching closely.

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