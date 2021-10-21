Soldier from Madhya Pradesh killed in Kashmir on his birthday

Karanveer Singh’s family in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna was waiting eagerly to wish him on his 23rd birthday when his father Ravi Singh on Wednesday received a call from Kashmir, where his soldier son was posted around 1,500 km away. Ravi Singh picked up the phone hoping to speak to his son. But it was instead a call from Karanveer Singh’s superior to inform Ravi Singh about his son’s killing in an exchange of fire with terrorists in Kashmir’s Shopian.

“Being an ex-army man, I showed courage, but my wife fainted,” said Ravi Singh. He added Karanveer Singh joined the army’s Rajput Regiment five years back in 2017. “My son was a brave man. He joined the army to serve the nation. Today, I am feeling proud of my son for playing an important role in eliminating terrorists, who were trying to create terror among people and were killing innocent people.”

Karanveer Singh and two terrorists were killed in the exchange of fire in Shopian’s Dragad. Two other terrorists were shot dead in a gunfight in the neighbouring Kulgam district. Police said the four were involved in the killing of migrant workers amid a wave of attacks on civilians in the region.

Ravi Singh said his wife has been unable to come to terms with the tragedy. “...it was hard to believe that he will leave us on his birthday. I got a call at noon when the family members were waiting to wish him his 23rd birthday. I gathered the courage to face this situation, but my wife fainted and now she is in a semi-conscious state. She cannot believe that she lost her son on the day he was born.”

Karanveer Singh’s friend, Atul Pandey, remembered how excited he was when he was posted to Kashmir. “It was like a dream come true for him. Today, villagers were planning to go to his home to celebrate his 23rd birthday but we came to know about this sad news.”

Karanveer Singh’s body was expected to arrive in his village, over 400 km from the state capital Bhopal, on Friday for last rites.

Satna’s additional district magistrate Rajesh Shahi said, “We are in constant touch with family members. The cremation will be done with state honours.”

Chief minister Shivraj Singh was among those who paid rich tributes to Karanveer Singh.