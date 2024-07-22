 Soldier injured as terrorists fire at army camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jul 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Soldier injured as terrorists fire at army camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri

ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria
Jul 22, 2024 09:02 AM IST

Defence spokesperson Lt Col Suneel Bartwal said a major terror attack on the army picket in the remote village was thwarted

A soldier was injured when terrorists fired at a newly set up army camp at remote Gundha Khawas village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Monday, prompting security forces to launch a search operation amid a spike in violence in the region.

There has been a major spike in violence in the Jammu region. (ANI)
There has been a major spike in violence in the Jammu region. (ANI)

Defence spokesperson Lt Col Suneel Bartwal said a major terror attack on the army picket in the remote village was thwarted. He added firing was underway and the operation is in progress.

Nagrota-based 16 Corps earlier said in a post on X that terrorists attacked the house of a village defence guard at 3.10 am and that a nearby army column reacted and a firefight ensued. “Operations are continuing.”

The soldier was injured two days after Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi reviewed the security situation on Saturday at a joint meeting with Jammu and Kashmir Police, paramilitary forces, and intelligence agencies in Jammu.

Two army personnel were injured earlier in a gunfight with terrorists in Doda on Thursday last. This year, 27 people, including 11 security personnel, a village defence guard, and five terrorists, have been killed in nearly a dozen terror attacks in six districts of the Jammu region.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Soldier injured as terrorists fire at army camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On