Soldier injured as terrorists fire at army camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri

A soldier was injured when terrorists fired at a newly set up army camp at remote Gundha Khawas village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Monday, prompting security forces to launch a search operation amid a spike in violence in the region. There has been a major spike in violence in the Jammu region. (ANI)

Defence spokesperson Lt Col Suneel Bartwal said a major terror attack on the army picket in the remote village was thwarted. He added firing was underway and the operation is in progress.

Nagrota-based 16 Corps earlier said in a post on X that terrorists attacked the house of a village defence guard at 3.10 am and that a nearby army column reacted and a firefight ensued. “Operations are continuing.”

The soldier was injured two days after Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi reviewed the security situation on Saturday at a joint meeting with Jammu and Kashmir Police, paramilitary forces, and intelligence agencies in Jammu.

Two army personnel were injured earlier in a gunfight with terrorists in Doda on Thursday last. This year, 27 people, including 11 security personnel, a village defence guard, and five terrorists, have been killed in nearly a dozen terror attacks in six districts of the Jammu region.