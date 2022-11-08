Home / India News / Soldier killed in Kashmir: 5 LeT terrorists named in charge sheet

Soldier killed in Kashmir: 5 LeT terrorists named in charge sheet

india news
Published on Nov 08, 2022 12:02 AM IST

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday filed a chargesheet against five Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists in connection with the killing of a soldier in Budgam earlier this year, a police spokesperson said.

Sameer Malla, a soldier of 5JAKLI, was killed after he was abducted from Lokipora Khag in Kashmir’s Budgam in March this year.
Sameer Malla, a soldier of 5JAKLI, was killed after he was abducted from Lokipora Khag in Kashmir’s Budgam in March this year.
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday filed a chargesheet against five Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists in connection with the killing of a soldier in Budgam earlier this year, a police spokesperson said.

Sameer Malla, a soldier of 5JAKLI, was killed after he was abducted from Lokipora Khag in Budgam in March this year.

A local LeT overground worker who is currently in jail and a foreign terrorist, who is still at large, are among those who have been named in the chargesheet, the spokesperson said.

Three others, including a LeT district commander, were killed in an encounter with security forces in April, the spokesperson added.

“They tortured him (Malla) in an orchard in Labran village and killed and buried his body in a ditch in nearby field,” the spokesperson said.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out