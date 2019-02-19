Soldier killed in Pulwama encounter leaves behind 10-month-old son

Naik Hari Singh, 28, of the 55 Rashtriya Rifles, a resident of Rajgarh village in Rewari, was among the four soldiers killed in gunfight with militants in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

A pall of gloom descended on the village when the news of his death reached there.

Singh had followed in the footsteps of his father to join the army in 2011. He was recently promoted to the rank of Naik. Singh’s father, Agdi Singh, had served in the Grenadiers Regiment and had passed away eight years ago. He was the only son of his parents. He had three sisters, all of whom are married.

Singh’s cousins and uncles are also in the armed forces. His cousin Sunil is a Hawaldar in the Central Reserve Police Force and uncle Vijay Singh retired from the Army.

Singh had last visited home in November last year on a one month leave. He had left home for duty on December 28.

“He loved the army and had quit studies after matriculation to prepare to join the forces. We are shattered by this news but also feel proud of his sacrifice,” his uncle Vijay said.

He got married in 2016 and was blessed with a son, who is only 10-month-old. “He would talk to his son Lakshya through video calling regularly,” he said.

Paying homage to the martyr, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar tweeted a condolence message to the bereaved family and assured all support from the government.

Rajgarh village sarpanch Govardhan said Singh’s body was expected to reach the village late Monday evening for cremation with state honours.

First Published: Feb 19, 2019 10:20 IST