Soldier killed in sniper attack along LoC in J-K’s Poonch, the second in 24 hours

An army soldier was killed and another injured in a sniper attack by Pakistani forces along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. This was the fourth such incident along the LoC south of Pir Panjal range. Till Sunday, three Indian soldiers and an army porter had been killed by Pakistan snipers.

Monday’s attack, which took place in Mendhar sector of Poonch, was confirmed by defence spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand.

There has been a spike in sniper attacks on the LoC in the past one week. Pakistan troops have also violated ceasefire in the past three days along the LoC in Jammu region.

Indian army chief General Bipin Rawat said on Monday that sniper attacks were not a new phenomenon on the border and the Army was fully alert to it.

