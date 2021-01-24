Senior BJP leader and Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said the sole aim of the entire opposition, comprising the Congress-led Grand Alliance and the newly-formed regional parties, is to bring "Babur's rule" in the state.

Addressing a rally in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah here, the NDA's regional wing North East Democratic Alliance Convenor also asked the opposition whether Hindus will be able to follow their faith if it forms the government.

"The only aim of (AIUDF chief Badruddin) Ajmal, Congress and regional parties is how to bring (Mughal emperor) Babur's rule in Assam. But, till the BJP's Hanumans are there, we will move ahead with Ram's ideals," Sarma said.

The Congress has formed the Grand Alliance with AIUDF, CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML) and the Anchalik Gana Morcha (AGM) to fight the upcoming assembly elections, likely to be held in March-April.

A new regional political party, the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), was formed jointly by the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) and Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chhatra Parishad (AJYCP).

Jailed anti-CAA leader Akhil Gogoi's Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) and 70 other groups have formed another party -- Raijor Dal.

Training guns at the AIUDF chief, the Assam health and family welfare minister said, "Ajmal told Muslims won't be able to go to mosques if BJP wins. I want to ask today whether Hindus can visit temples if Congress and AIUDF form the government in the state."

He asserted that till the "BJP is alive", Ajmal will not be able to enter within 100 km of Dispur, the locality of the Assam secretariat.

Sarma also alleged that followers of Ajmal attacked 'Satras', the Vaishnavite places of worship, at Batadrava and other areas.

Attacking the AASU, which has been protesting against the visit of the prime minister and home minister, Sarma said, "Today you are taking out a torchlight procession against Amit Shah. But did you donate a single unit of plasma when we were fighting against COVID-19?