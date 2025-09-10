Search
Wed, Sept 10, 2025
New Delhi oC

Soliciting in a brothel can lead to prosecution, says Kerala HC

ByVishnu Varma
Published on: Sept 10, 2025 08:00 am IST

The bench of Justice VG Arun opined that a person utilising the services at a brothel cannot be termed as a ‘customer’ as a sex worker was not a ‘product’. In most cases, sex workers are lured into the trade through human trafficking, the court said

Kochi: The Kerala High Court has ruled that a person availing the services of a sex worker in a brothel can be prosecuted under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956 as he/she is inducing the sex worker to carry on prostitution by paying money.

The Kerala High Court has ruled that a person availing the services of a sex worker in a brothel can be prosecuted under law. (Shutterstock)
The Kerala High Court has ruled that a person availing the services of a sex worker in a brothel can be prosecuted under law. (Shutterstock)

The bench of Justice VG Arun opined that a person utilising the services at a brothel cannot be termed as a ‘customer’ as a sex worker was not a ‘product’. In most cases, sex workers are lured into the trade through human trafficking and compelled to offer his/her body to satisfy the carnal pleasure of others, it stressed.

The HC made the ruling while considering the petition filed by a man who was charged under sections 3 (punishment for keeping a brothel), 4 (punishment for living partly/wholly on the earnings of another person’s prostitution), 5(1)(d) (inducing a person to carry on prostitution) and 7 (punishment for prostitution in or near public places) of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act 1956.

The petitioner and a woman were found lying naked in a house in Kudappanakunnu within Peroorkada police station limits during a search by officers in March, 2021. It was found that the first two accused in the case had procured three women and inviting interested persons for the purpose of prostitution. The petitioner’s counsel argued that he was only a customer at the brothel and could not be charged for inducing prostitution.

In his ruling, Justice Arun noted that he disagreed with the reasoning of other High Courts that have ruled against penalising those availing services at a brothel under sections 5 or 7 of the Act.

“In my view, a person utilising the service of a sex worker at a brothel cannot be termed as a customer. To be a customer, a person should buy some goods or services. A sex worker cannot be denigrated as a product,” the judge noted in his order delivered on July 21 this year.

The payment offered by such a person at a brothel can “only be perceived as an inducement to make the sex worker offer his/her body and act in accordance with the demands of the payer.”

“Thus a person availing the services of a sex worker at a brothel is actually inducing that sex worker to carry on prostitution by paying money and is therefore liable to be prosecuted for the offence under section 5(1)(d) of the Act. If the inducer is termed as a customer, that would be contrary to the object of the Act, which is intended to prevent human trafficking and not punish the persons compelled to indulge in prostitution,” the order said.

The HC bench allowed the plea in part by quashing the proceedings against the petitioner for offences under sections 3 and 4 of the Act and permitting to continue prosecution for offences under sections 5(1)(d) and 7 of the Act.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Chandra Grahan 2025 Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Chandra Grahan 2025 Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Soliciting in a brothel can lead to prosecution, says Kerala HC
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On