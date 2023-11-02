‘Solution to Taliban mindset is Lord Hanuman’s gada’: UP CM Yogi in Rajasthan

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday took a dig at the Congress party while drawing parallels between the Israel-Hamas war and Taliban and the Congress vs BJP fight in Rajasthan ahead of the assembly elections saying that the only solution to the Taliban is Lord Hanuman’s mace. UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath(HT_PRINT)

While addressing an election rally in Rajasthan's Alwar, he said, “Are you watching how the Taliban mindset is being crushed in Gaza? Hitting the target and crushing it with precision. I have heard that the Congress candidate from Tijara adds many designations with his name to describe himself but the solution to the Taliban is Lord Hanuman’s gada (mace).”

The chief minister also launched a veiled attack on the Rajasthan Congress blaming it for all problems in the country from Kashmir to terrorism. He said, "Congress is the name for every problem in the country. Under prime minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the problems are being resolved one by one.”

"Sardar Patel made Kashmir an integral part of India, but Congress leader Jawaharlal Nehru created problems here too, due to which terrorism spread. After this, when the BJP government came, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah made Kashmir problem-free. Steps were taken to eradicate terrorism from there." he added.

Yogi further said that when politics gets caught up in anarchy, hooliganism and terrorism, it affects the civilised society.

CM Yogi blamed the Congress for not wanting to resolve the dispute over the Ram Lalla temple in Ayodhya. “When Modi and Yogi came, the Ram temple issue was resolved. The double engine government of the BJP solved the problem,” he said.

He termed the Congress government under chief minister Ashok Gehlot as anti-Hindu and slammed them over the increasing cases of crime against women in the state.

"Remember if Congress is successful then Sisters and daughters will be exploited due to Taliban mentality" he alleged.

He was addressing a gathering in Tijara assembly constituency from where the BJP candidate Baba Balaknath filed his nomination for the assembly elections. The Congress has fielded Imran Khan who defected from the BSP.

The assembly elections in Rajasthan are scheduled to take place on November 25 in a single phase while the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

(With inputs from agencies)