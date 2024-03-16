 Somali pirates open fire on Indian warship, navy responds in self-defence | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Somali pirates open fire on Indian warship, navy responds in self-defence

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 16, 2024 04:46 PM IST

MV Ruen was hijacked by the pirates on December 14 and was being used by them as a pirate ship to target vessels on the high seas

An Indian warship on patrol in the western Arabian Sea was on Friday fired upon by Somali pirates on board a merchant vessel (MV) hijacked by them three months ago, an attack that saw the Indian Navy respond in self-defence, the navy said in a statement on Saturday.

The vessel was intercepted by the Indian warship on March 15. (Indian Navy | Official X account)

MV Ruen was hijacked by the pirates on December 14 and was being used by them as a pirate ship to target vessels on the high seas. That incident took place 700 nautical miles from the Indian coast.

The vessel was intercepted by the Indian warship on March 15.

“The vessel opened fire on the warship, which is taking actions under international law, in self-defence and to counter piracy; with minimal force necessary to neutralise the pirates’ threat to shipping and seafarers,” the statement said.

The pirates were asked to surrender and release the vessel and any civilians they may be holding hostage, it said.

Further details were awaited when this report was filed.

“The Indian Navy remains committed to maritime security and safety of seafarers in the region.”

The navy has stepped up surveillance in the Arabian Sea substantially and deployed task groups consisting of several warships in the face of rising threats in the area including the recent attacks on India-bound merchant vessels and the resurgence of piracy.

The navy has thwarted several piracy attempts in and around Arabian Sea in the last few months and responded to distress calls made by merchant ships hit by missiles and drones launched by Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

