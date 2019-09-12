‘Some corrupt people put in their place,’ PM Modi repeats govt’s pledge to fight corruption

india

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 15:32 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asserted that his government has taken several measures in the first 100 days of NDA 2.0 to rein in corruption, expand welfare schemes, bring about development and root out terrorism.

The prime minister inaugurated several projects and said Jharkhand was like a launching pad for big schemes to aid the poor and the tribals.

Referring to the action taken by the law enforcement agencies against some prominent people and politicians, the Prime Minister said no one was above law.

“We pledge to rein in corruption, fight for the rights of Muslim sisters and root out terrorism. Some corrupt people have already been put in their place (jail),” PTI quoted the PM as saying.

“Those who believed themselves to be above the law and the courts of the land, they are now pleading before courts for bail,” the Prime Minister added according to a Press Information Bureau (PIB) social media post.

Former finance minister and top Congress leader P Chidambaram is currently in jail in the INX media case. The 73-year-old Congress leader was sent to 14 days’ judicial custody in Tihar jail on September 5. The court had denied Chidambaram’s petition for bail after he completed 15 days in the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Recently a case related to 1984 anti-Sikh riots against Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath was reopened by the Special Investigation Team.

Speaking over the Centre’s move to bifurcate Jammu-Kashmir into two Union territories , Ladakh and J&K, PM Modi said the government is aiming “to bring about development in J&K and Ladakh, the work for which has begun in the first 100 days of NDA 2.0.”

Stressing that development is priority of the BJP-led Central government, PM Modi said that the work done in the first 100 days of the new government was just a trailer and that “full film” is yet to come.

“Our priority is to provide water to every households in the country. Our priority is to protect rights of Muslim women for which we made law. We took decisions in first 100 days and made new law to make anti-terrorist law more stringent. Our aim is to give new heights to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh for which we took decision,” Modi said.

Inaugurating a slew of projects here, the Prime Minister also said that Jharkhand is the launching pad of big schemes beneficial for the poor and the tribals.

The new multi-modal cargo terminal, which was inaugurated in Ranchi, will ease transportation in the region, he stated.

“Ayushman Bharat, the world’s largest health assurance scheme, was launched in Jharkhand. Today, pension schemes for traders and farmers were also launched from this land of Birsa Munda. Jharkhand is the launching pad of big schemes beneficial for the poor and the tribals,” he added.

Earlier in the day, the PM had inaugurated the newly constructed Jharkhand Assembly and laid foundation of the secretariat building.

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 14:48 IST