Roots of terrorism being nurtured by India’s neighbour, says Modi on 9/11

Invoking the memory of the 9/11 attacks on the US this day 18 years ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that terrorism had become a global scourge and its roots were being nurtured by India’s neighbour, in a reference to Pakistan. He also affirmed that India was capable of meeting the threat.

“Today terrorism has become an ideology which has transgressed every border. It is a global problem and has become a global threat, whose strong roots are getting nourished in our neighbourhood,” Modi said, without referring to Pakistan by name.

He said the entire world needs to take a pledge to combat terrorism, the forces that were advancing its cause and those giving shelter and training to terrorists.

“There is need for strong action,” he said at a function in Mathura “India is fully competent to face the challenge. We have shown this and will also show it in future.”

Almost 3,000 people were killed when hijacked planes smashed into the World Trade Centre, the Pentagon and the Shanksville field in Pennsylvania on September 11, 2001 in the world’s worst act of terrorism.

India has experienced its share of terrorist attacks allegedly engineered by Pakistan, including the November 26, 2008 rampage by 10 gunmen in which 166 people were killed in Mumbai and more recently, the February 14, 2019 suicide car bombing in Pulwama that left 40 CRPF troopers dead.

Remembering the 9/11 attack, he said, “September 11 is also a special day for another reason, as it was on this day a century back when Swami Vivekananda delivered his historic address in Chicago.”

