Over 2700 gifts received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be auctioned from September 14

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 14:33 IST

Over 2,700 gifts received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will go under the hammer from September 14, Culture Minister Prahlad Patel said.

A total of 2,772 gifts will be auctioned online, he said.

The lowest base price of the mementoes is Rs 200 and the highest is Rs 2.5 lakh, the minister said.

Over 1,800 gifts received by the Prime Minister were sold in a fortnight-long auction that began in January this year.The funds generated went towards the Namami Gange, a central government project to clean the Ganga.

