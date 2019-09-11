e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 11, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Sep 11, 2019

Over 2700 gifts received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be auctioned from September 14

Over 1,800 gifts received by the prime minister were sold in a fortnight-long auction that began in January this year.

india Updated: Sep 11, 2019 14:33 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
A total of 2,772 gifts received by Modi will be auctioned online.
A total of 2,772 gifts received by Modi will be auctioned online.(PTI Photo)
         

Over 2,700 gifts received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will go under the hammer from September 14, Culture Minister Prahlad Patel said.

A total of 2,772 gifts will be auctioned online, he said.

The lowest base price of the mementoes is Rs 200 and the highest is Rs 2.5 lakh, the minister said.

Over 1,800 gifts received by the Prime Minister were sold in a fortnight-long auction that began in January this year.The funds generated went towards the Namami Gange, a central government project to clean the Ganga.

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text, only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 14:33 IST

tags
trending topics
Apple Event 2019iPhone 11 VS iPhone XRApple iPhone 11Kailasavadivoo SivanKBC 11Taapsee PannuChandrababu NaiduMilind SomanSunil ChhetriPM Modi in MathuraMotor Vehicle ActHappy Onam 2019Chhichhore Box Office CollectionDabangg 3
Top News
latest news
India News
don't miss