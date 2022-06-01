‘Somebody should convey this to PM Modi’: Sanjay Raut's 'ego' jibe

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying several problems can be solved if the latter drops his ego. Raut was addressing a gathering at the inauguration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Sanskrutik Bhavan in Pune.

The Sena MP noted the single message of Gautam Buddha that one should keep in mind is to “leave the ego”, according to news agency PTI.

“People who dropped their ego have become victorious (in life). But some people nurture ego. If the ego is set aside, then many issues plaguing society, the state and the country will be solved,” Raut said, adding that “someone should convey this to Narendra Modi”.

Talking about upcoming polls in various municipal corporations in Maharashtra, Raut referred to Hanuman Chalisa which had created an enormous controversy in the state. The Sena MP said the Hanuman Chalisa “should be recited” but people's problems are “also important”.

“Shiv Sena's corporators work hard to solve many basic issues concerning people but we didn't announce this on loudspeakers. But this time, we will also put up loudspeakers to tell people about what Shiv Sena has done," Raut added.

Raut's statements come after the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) conducted raids last week at nearly seven locations in Mumbai, Pune and Ratnagiri district's Dapoli linked to Maharashtra transport minister Anil Parab, who is a confidant of chief minister and Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray.