‘Something like Kanjhawala case would've…': DCW chief after being dragged by car

Hours after Delhi Commission (DCW) for Women chief Swati Maliwal was allegedly dragged by a car after its driver made lewd gestures at her near New Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the early hours of Thursday, she said something similar to the Kanjhawala case would have happened to her - had the driver not let her go. Speaking to the news agency ANI, Maliwal said, “If the Chairperson of the Women's Commission is not safe in Delhi, then imagine the situation”.

“Late last night I was inspecting the situation of women's security in Delhi because I wanted to see if any changes were actually made after the Anjali (Kanjhawala case) incident. I was standing opposite the AIIMS bus stop when I saw vehicles starting to stop one by one. One white Baleno stopped in front of me and the driver -who was in a drunken state - kept asking me to enter his car,” Maliwal told ANI.

She added, “After refusing several times, he left but then came back 10 minutes later and started molesting me. When I tried to get a hold of him, he locked my hand in the mirror of the car and dragged me till at least 10-15 meters.”

“As soon as I and a man from my team screamed, he left me- but had he not, something like Anjali (Kanjhawala case) would have happened to me,” the DCW chief said.

According to Maliwal, the driver was stinking of alcohol. “There were empty liquor bottles in the car,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Delhi police have identified and arrested the accused - Harish Chandra (47).

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said that the police officials received a PCR call around 3.12 am after which a police team including ACP Hauz Khas reached the spot at around 3.20 am. “The police took a written complaint from Maliwal and sent her and the accused for medical examination,” the DCP added.

A case was registered under the IPC in which Sections of molestation (354) were also included. Other sections include 323/341/509 IPC and the 185 Motor Vehicles Act.

(With inputs from ANI)

