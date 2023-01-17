Swati Maliwal warns trolls after FIR over remarks on daughters of Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal has warned online trolls to “reform or be ready to go to jail”. Her warning comes after the Delhi Police on Monday registered an FIR against unidentified persons for allegedly making lewd comments on social media on the daughters of Indian cricketers Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, following a complaint by the DCW.

The FIR was registered at the Special Cell unit of the city police under the relevant section of the Information Technology Act, the police said, adding an investigation was on.

Maliwal said such comments were increasingly made for the wife and daughters of cricketers even threatening to rape them, news agency ANI reported.

"Nowadays, it is seen that often trolls openly make lewd remarks about the wife of any celebrity or cricketer, even their two and seven-year-old daughters are not spared. They write wrong things about them on social media and abuse them. This has become a trend these days," ANI quoted Maliwal as saying.

"If someone does not like a cricketer or celebrity, then he should not watch him. However, some people target his family and make lewd comments about his little girl and wife, which is not right at all. Small girls, even a seven-year-old girl is not safe," the DCW chief added.

The commission had taken suo motu cognizance of some social media posts targeting the daughters of the cricketers.

"These posts on the social media platform Twitter were obscene, anti-women and highly derogatory towards little girls and their mothers," she said .

Taking to Twitter, Maliwal had said the police action came after she issued a notice on the issue and asserted that the culprits will be arrested soon.

"After my notice, the Delhi Police has registered an FIR in the case of indecent comments made on the daughters of @ImVKohli and @MSDhoni. Very soon all the culprits will be arrested and behind bars," she tweeted in Hindi.

Based on the contents of the complaint and inquiry conducted so far, a prima facie offence under section 67B (d) of the Information Technology Act was made out, police said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON