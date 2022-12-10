Swati Maliwal's notices to Centre, Kejriwal government over sudden deaths

Taking suo motu cognisance, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) issued notices to the Delhi and Central governments on Saturday after the increase in the number of sudden deaths. Swati Maliwal, the commission's chairperson, also shared a video from her official Twitter account stating that the deaths must be investigated.

The notice mentions certain incidents that reported sudden deaths, as well as the details of an incident in Lucknow in which a 20-year-old bride died due to a cardiac arrest during her marriage ceremony. In another incident, a man died while performing 'parikrama' in a temple in Madhya Pradesh. It also stated that there have been numerous incidents where young and old people have died as a result of cardiac arrests while going about their daily routines.

Also Read | Girls will be dying like Shraddha until...: Delhi women panel chief Swati Maliwal slams ‘hollow’ system

किसी की नाचते हुए एकदम मौत, कोई जिम करते हुए जान गँवा रहा है, कोई शादी करते हुए मर गयी! ये स्तिथि बेहद भयावह है। मैं सरकार को नोटिस जारी कर रही हूँ। इन मौतों का कारण क्या है? क्या कोई रीसर्च हुई है? जनता क्या सावधानी बरते? pic.twitter.com/9xDKimf6eK — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) December 10, 2022

The video shared by Maliwal is a compilation of these deaths that were captured on camera. "These incidents have raised serious concerns and are being widely speculated that they are somehow connected to Covid-19," the commission claimed.

“Some died while dancing, some lost their lives while doing gym, some died while getting married! This situation is very frightening. I am issuing a notice to the government. What is the reason for these deaths? Has any research been done? What precautions should the public take?" Maliwal tweeted in Hindi.

Also Read | Swati Maliwal 'receiving threats' for letter against Sajid Khan in Bigg Boss

The commission in the notice also sought information on any committee formed to investigate the deaths, as well as details on steps taken to raise public awareness about the causes of such deaths.

The DCW has also requested the governments to take steps to study the long-term impact of Covid-19 on people's health. Information on the mechanism in place to ensure that any such sudden deaths are thoroughly investigated by a centralised forensic and biomedical team in order to determine the cause had also been asked.

In a recent incident, a man died of a heart attack while dancing at a wedding function in Varanasi's Piplani Katra on November 25.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON