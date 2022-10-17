Home / Cities / Delhi News / Swati Maliwal’s residence attacked, cars vandalised

Swati Maliwal’s residence attacked, cars vandalised

delhi news
Updated on Oct 17, 2022 12:47 PM IST

Deputy police commissioner (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said they have found the attacker and further information will be shared soon

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal’s residence in north Delhi’s Civil Lines was attacked on Monday and two cars parked there vandalised . She said one of the cars belonged to her mother and that the attack took place when they were not home.

Maliwal shared images of the damaged cars and the details of the attack on Twitter. Deputy police commissioner (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said they found the attacker, whom was identified as Sachin .

In a video statement, Maliwal said the attacker entered her residence and completely vandalised the cars. “Fortunately, my mother and I were not at home, otherwise we do not know what would have happened,” she said.

“In the last seven years of my tenure [as DCW chairman], I have...taken action against people with greater power. They think they will scare me, but...I am not someone who fears. I will not fear at all and will continue my fight against people who work against women.”

