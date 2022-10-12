Swati Maliwal 'receiving threats' for letter against Sajid Khan in Bigg Boss

Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal on Wednesday claimed that she has been receiving rape threats on her Instagram account ever since she moved against filmmaker Sajid Khan becoming a contestant on Bigg Boss. Sharing a screenshot of her Instagram DMs, the chairperson said she has been receiving rape threats on the social media platform. "Obviously, they want to stop our work. I am complaining to Delhi Police. Register FIR and investigate. Arrest those who are behind this," Swati Maliwal tweeted.

Sajid Khan becoming a contestant on Bigg Boss has become a major controversy as several women had brought sexual harassment charges against him. Demanding the information and broadcasting ministry to take steps to remove him from the show, Swati Maliwal wrote to the ministry and said that it is inappropriate to feature a "sexual predator" in a primetime show.

Swati Maliwal shared screenshot of the rape threats she has been receiving.

"The allegations against Sajid Khan are extremely serious in nature and should be investigated at the earliest. Under no circumstances such alleged sexual offenders should be promoted on national television and OTT platforms," Maliwal wrote in her letter.

Getting a platform like Bigg Boss gives Sajid Khan an "undue opportunity to whitewash his wrongs and be relaunched among Indian audiences", the DCW chief wrote. "The allegations against Sajid Khan are extremely serious in nature and should be investigated at the earliest. Under no circumstances such alleged sexual offenders should be promoted on national television and OTT platforms," she said. "It also disrespects and invalidates those women who spoke out against his inappropriate sexual advances. They are upcoming celebrities in Bollywood and risked their careers to come forward and complain against abuse by an authority figure," she added.

