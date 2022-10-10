Home / India News / DCW chief seeks ouster of Sajid Khan from Bigg Boss over #MeToo row

DCW chief seeks ouster of Sajid Khan from Bigg Boss over #MeToo row

india news
Published on Oct 10, 2022 04:15 PM IST

The first episode of Bigg Boss' 16th season aired on October 1. The show is hosted by actor Salman Khan.

Sajid Khan was helming Housefull 4. But after a series of #metoo allegations against him, he was replaced by Farhad Samji as the director the film.
ByKanishka Singharia | Edited by Sohini Goswami

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Monday wrote to information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur, requesting that filmmaker, Sajid Khan, be removed from reality show Bigg Boss over sexual harassment allegations raised against him during the #MeToo movement.

"Ten women had accused Sajid Khan of sexual harassment during the #MeToo movement. All these complaints show the disgusting mentality of Sajid. Now, this man has been given a place in Bigg Boss, which is wrong. I have written to @ianuragthakur to have Sajid Khan removed from this show," Maliwal said in a tweet in Hindi on Monday.

The Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) had suspended Sajid Khan for a year in 2018, after several women accused him of sexual harassment. He also had to resign as director of "Housefull 4" earlier that year and was replaced by Farhad Samji.

(With inputs from agencies)

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Kanishka Singharia

    Kanishka is a journalist at Hindustan Times’ news desk. When not in newsroom, you will find her on streets of Delhi exploring food cafes or capturing world through her lens.

