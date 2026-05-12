Somnath: A grand saga of eternal faith, resilience and our civilisational pride

Somnath Temple, standing on the shores of the Arabian Sea, is a living symbol of the country’s enduring civilization, spiritual continuity and collective self-respect; a witness to centuries of invasion, reconstruction, resistance, statecraft and national resurgence. The Somnath temple in Gir Somnath, Gujarat. (PM Modi/X)

The Somnath Swabhiman Parv being commemorated in 2026 is a defining occasion that presents this long historical journey to a new generation with confidence, balance and cultural pride.

In 1026 CE, Mahmud of Ghazni’s attack on Somnath was not merely a religious invasion; it was also strategically aimed at controlling prosperous maritime trade routes and the immense wealth associated with the temple. At the time, Prabhas Patan, near present-day Veraval in Gujarat’s Gir Somnath district, was one of the most important ports on India’s western coastline. Somnath temple represented not just spiritual authority, but also the economic vitality and political influence of the region. Destroying the temple, therefore, was also an attempt to weaken an entire socio-economic and political order.

Even after Emperor Aurangzeb’s orders in 1706, Somnath continued to face repeated attacks and desecration. Idols were broken, structures damaged, yet neither the pilgrimage tradition nor the faith of devotees disappeared; and eventually post-Independence national leadership came forward to rebuild and protect Somnath. Thus, the history of Somnath is not merely a history of suffering; it is equally a history of resistance and revival.

Somnath and Maharashtra

The relationship between Somnath and Maharashtra is rooted not merely in geography, but in history and political developments. As invaders such as Alauddin Khilji advanced towards Gujarat, attacks on Saurashtra and Somnath became easier.

It was during this period that an important historical lesson became evident: whenever political stability in Maharashtra weakened, the security of India’s western coast also came under threat.

The Hindavi Swarajya established by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was later defended and strengthened through the struggles of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Rajaram Maharaj and Maharani Tarabai. During the Peshwa era, Maratha influence expanded far beyond the Deccan into north-western India. Maratha forces crossed into Gujarat and, within a few decades, Mughal dominance in Kathiawar had significantly declined. In this changing balance of power, Somnath once again came under direct Indian political control.

The Maratha connection with Somnath operated simultaneously at cultural, economic and strategic levels. At the cultural level, the contribution of Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar remains one of the most significant chapters in Somnath’s modern history – the queen of Indore decided in 1783 to rebuild the temple, using her personal treasury, which had remained in ruins for nearly a century.

Economically, the Marathas viewed the Somnath-Veraval region not merely as a pilgrimage centre, but also as a valuable revenue zone. Income generated through pilgrim taxes, port-related charges and surrounding land revenues helped finance military campaigns in north India, fort maintenance and administrative operations. Strategically, Somnath and the Kathiawar region functioned as a western buffer zone for Maratha power. Somnath, Veraval and nearby forts were used as frontline outposts.

In this broader history, the role of the Gaekwad dynasty deserves special mention. Originating from Maharashtra, the Gaekwads ruled large parts of Gujarat and Kathiawar for an extended period. Therefore, day-to-day functioning and broader governance of the Somnath region remained closely linked to Maratha political authority.

When Somnath came under British rule

In the nineteenth century, as the East India Company systematically dismantled Maratha power, temple lands and revenue rights associated with Somnath became an important subject in treaties and political settlements. Agreements between the Gaekwads and the Company government contained several provisions concerning religious institutions and their economic rights. Eventually, revenue control shifted to the colonial administration, while ritual worship and temple traditions remained with local priests and institutions.

Somnath’s reconstruction

After Independence, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel resolved to rebuild Somnath following the integration of Junagadh with India. It was a symbol of national self-respect and civilizational renewal.

At the same time, Jawaharlal Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi expressed reservations about direct state association with religious institutions, emphasising the importance of maintaining a secular framework. However, K M Munshi and Sardar Patel argued that while the Indian state would remain secular, it could still honour and preserve the nation’s civilizational memory. The reconstructed Somnath temple, inaugurated in 1951, ultimately emerged from this vision.

Somnath Swabhiman Parv of 2026

In 2026, the Somnath Swabhiman Parv has given renewed meaning to this long historical journey. As one thousand years since Mahmud of Ghazni’s first invasion were commemorated, the occasion was observed across the country as a celebration of enduring faith and national consciousness.

With participation from the Gujarat government, the Union government, cultural organisations, saints, scholars and thousands of devotees, the commemorative events acquired a broad national dimension. Between January 8 and 11, 2026, religious ceremonies, continuous chanting, lectures, exhibitions and yatras conveyed a common message — that however many times India may face attempts at destruction, its civilizational spirit continues to endure.

Pilgrimages from across the country and the Swabhiman Yatra launched from Delhi reinforced the idea that Somnath is not merely an issue of Gujarat, but part of India’s collective cultural consciousness.

PM Narendra Modi’s role

Narendra Modi played a prominent role in the commemorative events. The Prime Minister visited Somnath on January 10 and 11, 2026, and through his speeches and participation, a significant message emerged — that respecting civilizational memory does not mean nurturing hatred against anyone; rather, it reflects the confidence of a nation secure in its identity.

(Devendra Fadnavis is the chief minister of Maharashtra.)