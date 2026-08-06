Atiq Ahmed's son Abaan likely to be buried near father's grave in Prayagraj after Friday prayers

Slain gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed’s youngest son Abaan Ahmed, who died in a road accident in Jhansi on Thursday morning, is expected to be buried at the Kasari Masari graveyard, where his father, brother Asad Ahmed and uncle Khalid Azim alias Ashraf were laid to rest over three years ago in 2023.

The burial is likely to take place after Friday prayers and close to the grave of Atiq Ahmed. (PTI File)

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According to DCP (City) Manish Shandilya, Prayagraj Police are coordinating with Jhansi Police to ascertain when Abaan’s body will be brought to Prayagraj.

Police have stepped up surveillance around the graveyard amid the possibility that Abaan’s mother, Shaista Parveen, who remains absconding in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case, may attempt to visit the area during the funeral.

“As Abaan was the youngest of the siblings, he was believed to be more close to his mother. We cannot rule out the possibility of her coming to the vicinity of the graveyard or nearby houses linked to the family. Police teams have been deployed to monitor any suspicious movement,” Shandilya said.

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{{^usCountry}} The officer added that Abaan’s body has been kept at the mortuary of Jhansi Medical College and will be handed over to family members after the post-mortem examination. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The officer added that Abaan’s body has been kept at the mortuary of Jhansi Medical College and will be handed over to family members after the post-mortem examination. {{/usCountry}}

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Mohd Fuzail Ahmed, former secretary of the Kasari Masari graveyard committee, said preparations for the burial had begun.

“The grave digger was instructed to prepare a grave by Thursday, 8pm, though the work was likely to continue till late at night because of the hard soil conditions,” he added.

He said the body is expected to arrive either late Thursday night or early Friday morning. The burial is likely to take place after Friday prayers and close to the grave of Atiq Ahmed.