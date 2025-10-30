Umesh Pal murder case: Charge sheet filed under Gangsters Act against Atiq’s sons, 10 others

Prayagraj police on Tuesday filed a charge sheet under the Gangsters Act in a special court against slain don-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s sons, Mohammad Umar and Ali Ahmed, along with 10 others, in connection with the Umesh Pal murder and conspiracy case.

Both Umar and Ali are accused of being involved in the murder of advocate Umesh Pal and his two police bodyguards in the Sulem Sarai area on February 24, 2023. The case under Gangsters Act was registered last year at Dhoomanganj police station against 12 accused for extortion, issuing threats, and planning murders, police officials said.

The charge sheet has been filed against Ali and Umar, and 10 others, including Atiq’s lawyer Vijay Mishra, Khan Saulat Hanif, Ekhlaq Ahmed, Sadaqat Khan, Atiq’s wife Shaista Parveen, sister Ayesha Noori, Ashraf’s wife Zainab Fatima, and shooters Guddu Muslim, Mohammad Arman, and Sabir.

However, Shaista Parveen, Ayesha Noori, Zainab, Guddu Muslim, Arman, and Sabir remain absconding. Police sources said the filing of the charge sheet under the Gangster Act will strengthen the case, make it harder for the accused to secure bail, and facilitate confiscation of their properties.

Dhoomanganj SHO Rajesh Upadhyay confirmed that the charge sheet had been filed in court, though police officials declined to specify which sections of the Gangster Act were invoked. The court has fixed a date for the next hearing in the coming days.

Police sources said Umar and Ali had taken over leadership of Atiq Ahmed’s IS-227 gang, managing extortion and other illegal operations from inside jail. Umar is lodged in Lucknow jail, while Ali was recently shifted from Naini to Jhansi jail.

In the gangster report prepared in October 2024, Ali was declared the gang leader. The list included 15 members, including Umar, their uncle Akhlaq Ahmed, and close aide Khan Saulat Hanif. Investigations revealed that the gang was involved in extortion, land grabbing, ransom, and murders.

In the Umesh Pal murder case, police said Guddu Muslim hurled bombs at Umesh Pal and a police bodyguard, while Arman and Sabir fired bullets, killing Umesh Pal and two policemen. Despite nationwide search operations in 14 states and arrest warrants issued in seven, the three main shooters remain absconding.

So far, 15 people have been charged, of whom 12, including Umar and Ali, are in jail. Rewards have been announced on the absconding accused -- ₹5 lakh each on Guddu Muslim, Arman, and Sabir; ₹50,000 on Shaista Parveen; and ₹25,000 on Ayesha Noori, police said.