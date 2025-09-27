Leh Sep 26 The Ladakh administration on Friday night justified the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act , saying his series of alleged provocative speeches with references to Nepal agitation and the Arab Spring resulted in the Wednesday's violence that left four persons dead and scores of others injured. Sonam Wangchuk detained under NSA for his 'provocative speeches': Ladakh administration

It said the detention of Wangchuk earlier during the day was important to restore normalcy in the peace-loving Leh town and also important to prevent him from further acting in a manner "prejudicial to maintenance of public order".

"Today, on September 26, Wangchuk of Uley Tokpo village of Leh has been detained under NSA. Time and again it has been observed that Wangchuk has been indulging in activities prejudicial to the security of the state and detrimental to maintenance of peace and public order and services essential to the community," the Directorate of Information & Public Relations , Ladakh said in a statement here.

It said despite clear communication from the government for the meeting of the high-powered committee and offer of prior meetings before the HPC, Wangchuk, with his "ulterior motive", continued his hunger strike in the town from September 10.

"His series of provocative speeches, references to Nepal agitations, Arab Spring etc and misleading videos resulted in the violent protests of September 24 in Leh where institutions, buildings and vehicles were burnt down and, in the aftermath, police personnel were attacked leading to the unfortunate death of four individuals.

"The entire episode could have been avoided if he could have risen above his personal and political ambitions by calling off the hunger strike when the dialogue with the government was resumed on the same agenda," the statement said, referring to the demands for statehood and extension of Sixth Schedule of the Constitution to the region.

The statement said it was important to restore normalcy in the peace-loving Leh town of Ladakh.

"To ensure this, it is also important to prevent Wangchuk from further acting in a manner prejudicial to maintenance of public order. In the backdrop of his provocative speeches and videos, for the larger public interest, it was not advisable to keep him in Leh district," the statement said.

It said the administration, based on specific inputs, took a considered decision to detain Wangchuk under the NSA and move him to Jodhpur prison in Rajasthan.

